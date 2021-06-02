UrduPoint.com
Biden To Cancel Oil, Gas Leases In Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Biden to Cancel Oil, Gas Leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Biden administration is suspending a string of oil and gas leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, overturning one of former President Donald Trump's most significant environmental acts during his last days in office, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The action by the Department of Interior could spark a major legal battle as it aims to unwind nearly a dozen oil and gas drilling leases in the heart of a pristine expanse in Alaska that Democrats and Republicans have fought over for four decades, the Post reported, citing three individuals briefed on the decision.

The Trump administration auctioned off the right to drill in the refuge's coastal plain ” home to hundreds of thousands of migrating caribou and waterfowl as well as the Southern Beaufort Sea's remaining polar bears ” just two weeks before President Biden was inaugurated on January 20.

