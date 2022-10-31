Biden to Comment on Record Oil Companies Profits Amid High Gasoline Prices - White House

US President Joe Biden will address reports of American oil companies making record profits in recent days while gasoline prices remain high across the country, the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) US President Joe Biden will address reports of American oil companies making record profits in recent days while gasoline prices remain high across the country, the White House said on Monday.

"In the afternoon (4:30 p.m.

(20:30 GMT)), the President will respond to reports over recent days of major oil companies making record-setting profits even as they refuse to help lower prices at the pump for the American people," the White House said in a daily guidance.

Biden has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the the oil companies' significant profits amid the remaining high prices for gasoline, which is of particular importance for the administration ahead of the midterm elections in November.

The price of gasoline at the pump in the United States reached a record high of $5 per gallon in mid-June but has come down since to an average price of $3.76 as of Monday.