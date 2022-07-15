Biden to Depart Middle East Without Public Word on Oil Production - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) US President Biden will wrap up his middle East trip without making a public announcement about increasing oil supply, despite soaring gas prices remaining one of the top domestic issues ahead of mid-term elections, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people in the know.

Citing the need to advance US national security interests, Biden had fended off criticism about traveling to Saudi Arabia on his final stop Friday, which would involve meeting with the country's leadership, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This would be Biden's first face-to-face meeting with the Saudi leadership since assuming the presidency and vowing to make the country a "pariah" over bin Salman's alleged order of Jamal Khashoggi's murder in 2018.

Bloomberg reported that US and Saudi officials had already been in close contact about oil production, but it remained unclear whether there would be agreements quietly struck on the side.

On Tuesday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had declined to discuss specific details about how Biden would act to bring down gas prices during his Middle East trip, adding that there was no quick fix.

The "most urgent reason" for Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia was high gas prices in the US, The New York Times reported Wednesday. It also said that Biden would not announce any oil deals, as his administration was well aware of the poor optics of appearing to condone human rights violations in order to secure cheaper gas prices. Citing current and former US officials, the Times reported that the US and Saudi Arabia had an understanding that production would increase upon the expiry of a quota agreement in September, ahead of the fall mid-term election campaign in the US.