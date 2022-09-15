Biden to Issue Order to Bolster Review of Foreign Investor Transactions - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) President Joe Biden will issue an executive order later on Thursday that would direct an interagency committee to bolster its review of transactions involving foreign investments in key sectors that may impact US national security, a senior Biden administration official said.

"The President will be signing the first ever presidential directive since CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) was established in 1975 to provide formal presidential direction on national security risks that from the administration's perspective are important for CFIUS to consider in evaluating transactions by foreign investors making investments here in the United States," the official said during a conference call with reporters.

The executive order places a special importance on protecting US supply chain resilience, both industrial and defense, as well as on sensitive data and on the Unite States' technological leadership, the official said.

The official said the executive order is not country specific, noting that some countries exploit the United States' open investment ecosystem to further their own national security priorities.

The executive order does not expand or limit the legal authorities or jurisdiction of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, the official added.