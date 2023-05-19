UrduPoint.com

Biden To Leave G7 Leaders' Dinner Early Due To US National Debt Disputes - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Biden to Leave G7 Leaders' Dinner Early Due to US National Debt Disputes - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden plans on leaving the dinner of the G7 leaders in Japan on Friday earlier than planned due to ongoing disputes with Congress over extension of debt ceiling, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

On Friday night, Biden will hold another briefing on the negotiations with the Republican party over the agreement and expects to receive an update on the debt ceiling, Jean-Pierre said.

On Monday, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said that the United States was likely to default within weeks over its public debt, which currently stands at $31.4 trillion, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit by the beginning of June.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House Japan United States June Congress Agreement

Recent Stories

JI chief Haq’s convoy attacked in Zhob province

JI chief Haq’s convoy attacked in Zhob province

2 minutes ago
 MoF calls on public to rely of official publicatio ..

MoF calls on public to rely of official publications and contents on Corporate T ..

2 hours ago
 Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail arrested

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

Imran Khan condemns attacks on Jinnah House

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war agai ..

Actions taken by PTI tantamount to waging war against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.