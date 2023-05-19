Biden to Leave G7 Leaders' Dinner Early Due to US National Debt Disputes - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden plans on leaving the dinner of the G7 leaders in Japan on Friday earlier than planned due to ongoing disputes with Congress over extension of debt ceiling, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

On Friday night, Biden will hold another briefing on the negotiations with the Republican party over the agreement and expects to receive an update on the debt ceiling, Jean-Pierre said.

On Monday, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said that the United States was likely to default within weeks over its public debt, which currently stands at $31.4 trillion, if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt limit by the beginning of June.