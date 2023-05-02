UrduPoint.com

Biden To Meet US House Speaker McCarthy, Others May 9 To Discuss Debt Limit - White House

May 02, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) President Joe Biden has called US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders to request a meeting next week to negotiate the raising of the US debt limit, the White House said.

"This afternoon, President Biden called Speaker McCarthy, who is leading a CODEL in Israel, to invite him to a meeting at the White House on May 9 with Leader (Hakeem) Jeffries, Leader (Chuck) Schumer, and Leader (Mitch) McConnell, who the President also called today," the White House said in a press release on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US government will likely begin defaulting on its debt by June 1 if the congressional limit on the country's debt servicing is not raised by then.

Last week, the Republican majority House of Representatives passed legislation to raise the debt limit in exchange for cuts in Federal spending.

The legislation, dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act, would reduce budget deficits by approximately $4.8 trillion over the 2023-2033 period, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The US national debt is approximately $31.46 trillion, according to Treasury Department data.

