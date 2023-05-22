Biden to Meet With McCarthy for Debt Ceiling Talks at 21:30 GMT - White House

US President Joe Biden will meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy later today to continue negotiations on raising the United States' debt ceiling, the White House said on Monday

Biden will meet with McCarthy at 5:30 p.m.

ET (21:30 GMT), according to the White House daily schedule.

The meeting comes following Biden's return from a trip to Japan for a Group of Seven (G7) summit. Biden postponed previously planned stops of the trip to return to the US for negotiations to avoid default, which the US Treasury Department has warned could occur as early as June.