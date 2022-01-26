Biden to Meet With Qatar Emir to Discuss Stability of Energy Supplies - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden to welcomes Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar to the White House on Monday to discuss a range of issues of mutual interest, including ensuring the stability of global energy supplies, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar to the White House on January 31, 2022. The visit provides an opportunity for the President and Amir to consult on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest, including promoting security and prosperity in the Gulf and broader middle East region, ensuring the stability of global energy supplies," the statement said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Psaki said the United States is considering alternatives to natural gas supplies from Russia to Europe, including identifying additional volumes of the resource from North Africa, the Middle East and Asia as part of contingency planning amid mounting tensions with Russia over security in Eastern Europe.