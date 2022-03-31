Biden to Present Plan on Lowering US Gas Prices Thursday - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Thursday will present his administration's plan to lower gasoline prices for the American public and mitigate the impact of the energy crisis, the White House said in a statement.

"The president delivers remarks on his Administration's actions to reduce the impact of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's price hike on energy prices and lower gas prices at the pump for American families," the release said on Wednesday, noting that the speech is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. GMT)

The International Monetary Fund since late 2021 has projected that global energy prices would rise due to slashes in new oil and gas investments due to the pandemic along with a sudden rise in demand as covid-related mitigation measures began to ease.