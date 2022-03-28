UrduPoint.com

Biden To Propose $32Bln In New Spending To Fight Crime In 2023 Budget - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 07:21 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden will propose over $32 billion in new spending to fund police in the 2023 budget later on Monday, Axios reported, citing two White House officials.

The police funding proposal will include $20.

6 billion for the next fiscal year for Department of Justice discretionary spending on law enforcement and crime prevention, $2 billion more than the sum allocated for the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, $30 billion will be dedicated to programs to boost crime prevention and law enforcement.

In March, during his first State of the Union Address, Biden said he opposes defunding the police and emphasized that funding the police is key to protecting American communities. Biden also called on Congress to pass legislation to reduce gun violence and provide universal background checks.

>