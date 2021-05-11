Biden to Reenforce Rules Denying Government Assistance for Turning Down Jobs - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

President Joe Biden will announce on Monday ways to make it easier for employers to hire new workers and reinforce rules denying government assistance for those who turn down work opportunities, the New York Times reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) President Joe Biden will announce on Monday ways to make it easier for employers to hire new workers and reinforce rules denying government assistance for those who turn down work opportunities, the New York Times reported.

Biden is scheduled to discuss the economy at a White House media briefing in early afternoon and is expected to bring up the rules of unemployment insurance benefits as well as reiterate that workers who turn down job offers will be ineligible to receive state and Federal unemployment aid.

The unemployment insurance in the era of the coronavirus pandemic has been a political minefield for Biden, as it had been for his predecessor, Donald Trump. Typically, the jobless benefits are meant to provide weekly financial support to families until the head of household gets re-employed.

But the coronavirus pandemic and the higher compensation doled out weekly now compared with two years back, has made people less energetic to look for employment even when there were ample job opportunities in various sectors, according to reports.

The April jobs report from the Labor Department partly highlighted the problem, with just 266,000 jobs created for last month, despite multiple data suggesting roaring economic recovery from the pandemic. Economists polled by US media had expected about 1.0 million new jobs in April, to follow through with the 770,000 officially recorded for March.

Earlier on Monday, US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell accused the Biden administration of placing "handcuffs" on the economy by extending the jobless benefits.

From: Barani Krishnan - barani.krishnan@gmail.com

Subject: Biden to Help Match US Workers With Jobs, Reinforce Rules For Turning Down Jobs - NYT