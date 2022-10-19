UrduPoint.com

Biden To Release 15Mln Barrels From US Oil Reserve To Deliver In December - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 04:40 AM

Biden to Release 15Mln Barrels From US Oil Reserve to Deliver in December - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The Biden administration will release 15 million barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve and the deliveries are expected to take place in December, the White House said in a press release.

"The Department of Energy (DOE) is issuing a Notice of Sale tomorrow morning for 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to be delivered in December," the White House said in the release on Tuesday. "This sale will complete the historic, 180-million-barrel drawdown the President announced in the spring."

The United States intends to repurchase crude oil to replenish the SPR when prices are at or below $67-$72 range per barrel, the release said. Crude oil is currently at about $83 per barrel, according to the West Texas Intermediate benchmark.

