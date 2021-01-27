Biden to Sign Order Today to Pause New Oil, Gas Leases on Public Lands - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order later in the day to temporarily halt any new oil or natural gas leases on public lands while conducting a thorough review of existing permits, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The order directs the Secretary of the Interior to pause on entering into new oil and natural gas leases on public lands or offshore waters to the extent possible, launch a rigorous review of all existing leasing and permitting practices related to fossil fuel development on public lands and waters, and identify steps that can be taken to double renewable energy production from offshore wind by 2030," the release said.