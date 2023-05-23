UrduPoint.com

Biden To Veto Congress' Joint Resolution On Scrapping Student Debt Relief - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Should Congress pass the joint resolution to scrap the student debt relief reform undertaken by the Biden administration, President Joe Biden will veto it, the White House said in a statement.

"The Administration strongly opposes passage of H.J. Res. 45, a joint resolution to disapprove the Department of education's Waivers and Modifications of Federal Student Loans," the statement said on Monday. "If Congress were to pass H.J. Res. 45, the President would veto it."

According to the White House, the resolution threatens to deprive more than 40 million Americans of debt relief and weaken the US middle class.

The statement pointed out that nearly 90% of the debt relief would go to Americans earning less than $75,000 per year while no relief funds will go to individuals or households from the top five percent of incomes.

House lawmakers are expected to vote to repeal Biden's student debt relief as a stand-alone measure on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, the Congressional Budget Office said that the joint resolution would reduce direct spending by about $320 billion over the next decade.

