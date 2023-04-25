President Joe Biden will veto US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt reduction bill, also known as the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023, if it passes both chambers of Congress, the White House said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) President Joe Biden will veto US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt reduction bill, also known as the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023, if it passes both chambers of Congress, the White House said on Tuesday.

"The (Biden) administration strongly opposes the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023, which is a reckless attempt to extract extreme concessions as a condition for the United States simply paying the bills it has already incurred," the White House said in a statement. "Therefore, if the President were presented with the Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023, he would veto it."