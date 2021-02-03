UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Told Republicans $600Bln Recovery Package Far Too Small - Senate Majority Leader

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:00 AM

Biden Told Republicans $600Bln Recovery Package Far Too Small - Senate Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) US President Joe Biden has told Senate Republicans that the $600 billion economic recovery package they favor for dealing with the COVID-19 crisis is far too small, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told a Capitol Hill press conference.

"We had a very good [Senate Democrats] caucus meeting," Schumer said Tuesday.

"He told [the Senate] Republicans that the $600 billion package they had proposed was far too small."

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellin accompanied Biden to the Senate Democratic caucus meeting and she agreed that a $600 billion stimulus package was not remotely enough, Schumer said.

Biden's American Rescue Plan (ARP), which he proposed on January 14, would pump a record $1.9 trillion into the US economy to seek to jump start it from the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Capitol Hill January From Billion

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

2 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

3 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

3 hours ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.