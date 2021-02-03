Biden Told Republicans $600Bln Recovery Package Far Too Small - Senate Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) US President Joe Biden has told Senate Republicans that the $600 billion economic recovery package they favor for dealing with the COVID-19 crisis is far too small, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told a Capitol Hill press conference.

"We had a very good [Senate Democrats] caucus meeting," Schumer said Tuesday.

"He told [the Senate] Republicans that the $600 billion package they had proposed was far too small."

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellin accompanied Biden to the Senate Democratic caucus meeting and she agreed that a $600 billion stimulus package was not remotely enough, Schumer said.

Biden's American Rescue Plan (ARP), which he proposed on January 14, would pump a record $1.9 trillion into the US economy to seek to jump start it from the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year.