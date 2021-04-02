UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Under Pressure From Democrats To Cancel Student Debt Of Up To $50,000 - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Biden Under Pressure From Democrats to Cancel Student Debt of Up to $50,000 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) President Joe Biden is under pressure from members of his Democratic party to cancel student debt of up to $50,000 and has asked his education secretary to study the authority the White House has in executing such a move, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Although the president is reluctant to bypass Congress, he's under mounting pressure to do so from members of the Democratic party, as well as borrowers and consumer advocates, the report said. Biden has asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to draw up a memorandum on the president's legal authority in the matter.

The report quoted White House chief of staff Ron Klain as saying the memorandum could be ready in the next several weeks.

"And then he'll look at that legal authority, he'll look at the policy issues around that and he'll make a decision," Klain said.

Even before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year, about a quarter of student loan borrowers were in delinquency or default.

On the campaign trail for the White House last year, Biden said he supported $10,000 in student loan forgiveness.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Education White House Student March Congress From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

1 hour ago

Deputy Speaker seeks report of Hindu Journalist's ..

10 minutes ago

Global Commercial Oil Inventories to Fall to 5-Yea ..

10 minutes ago

French Upper House Approves National Strategy to C ..

10 minutes ago

Police charge Brussels April Fool's Day 'party' cr ..

10 minutes ago

Lahore High Court extends interim bail of Rana San ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.