Biden Under Pressure From Democrats to Cancel Student Debt of Up to $50,000 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) President Joe Biden is under pressure from members of his Democratic party to cancel student debt of up to $50,000 and has asked his education secretary to study the authority the White House has in executing such a move, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Although the president is reluctant to bypass Congress, he's under mounting pressure to do so from members of the Democratic party, as well as borrowers and consumer advocates, the report said. Biden has asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to draw up a memorandum on the president's legal authority in the matter.

The report quoted White House chief of staff Ron Klain as saying the memorandum could be ready in the next several weeks.

"And then he'll look at that legal authority, he'll look at the policy issues around that and he'll make a decision," Klain said.

Even before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year, about a quarter of student loan borrowers were in delinquency or default.

On the campaign trail for the White House last year, Biden said he supported $10,000 in student loan forgiveness.