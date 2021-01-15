UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Unveils $1.9Trln Rescue Plan That Includes $400Bln To Combat COVID-19 - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:50 AM

Biden Unveils $1.9Trln Rescue Plan That Includes $400Bln to Combat COVID-19 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) President-elect Joe Biden's transition team issued a press release in which it unveiled a $1.9 trillion plan to revive the US economy and combat the novel coronavirus.

"President-elect Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is ambitious, but achievable, and will rescue the American economy and start beating the virus," the release said on Thursday. "Congress should act expeditiously to help working families, communities, and small businesses persevere through the pandemic."

The Biden plan asks Congress to approve up to $400 billion to combat the novel coronavirus so it can establish community vaccination sites across the United States and boost testing and tracing, the release said.

The plan also proposes providing eligible individuals with $1,4000 in stimulus payments.

In addition, the plan seeks to provide $130 billion to help US schools safely reopen within the first 100 days of Biden's presidency, the release said.

The Biden plan also requests Congress to approve $9 billion to upgrade the US information technology infrastructure and address the recent breach of Federal government data systems, the release added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology United States Congress Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

4 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

4 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

5 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

6 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.