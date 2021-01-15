Biden Unveils $1.9Trln Rescue Plan That Includes $400Bln to Combat COVID-19 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) President-elect Joe Biden's transition team issued a press release in which it unveiled a $1.9 trillion plan to revive the US economy and combat the novel coronavirus.

"President-elect Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is ambitious, but achievable, and will rescue the American economy and start beating the virus," the release said on Thursday. "Congress should act expeditiously to help working families, communities, and small businesses persevere through the pandemic."

The Biden plan asks Congress to approve up to $400 billion to combat the novel coronavirus so it can establish community vaccination sites across the United States and boost testing and tracing, the release said.

The plan also proposes providing eligible individuals with $1,4000 in stimulus payments.

In addition, the plan seeks to provide $130 billion to help US schools safely reopen within the first 100 days of Biden's presidency, the release said.

The Biden plan also requests Congress to approve $9 billion to upgrade the US information technology infrastructure and address the recent breach of Federal government data systems, the release added.