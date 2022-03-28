UrduPoint.com

Biden Unveils $5.8 Trillion Budget Request For 2023 - White House

March 28, 2022

Biden Unveils $5.8 Trillion Budget Request for 2023 - White House

The White House on Monday rolled out US President Joe Biden's $5.8 budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which requests increases in funding for Ukraine and initiatives to address global health security challenges, including substantial funding for US national security interests in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China and to bolster the United States' European Deterrence Initiative to counter Russia

The White House on Monday rolled out US President Joe Biden's $5.8 budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which requests increases in funding for Ukraine and initiatives to address global health security challenges, including substantial funding for US national security interests in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China and to bolster the United States' European Deterrence Initiative to counter Russia.

The White House said in the budget proposal that Biden is calling for providing Ukraine with $682 million in assistance, an increase of $219 million above the 2021 enacted level, to counter Russia's influence and to meet emerging needs related to security, energy, cybersecurity issues, disinformation, macroeconomic stabilization and civil society resilience

The budget proposal also requests $6.9 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative, NATO and countering Russia's influence in the region.

Biden also seeks nearly $1.8 billion to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region and $400 million to counter China's influence.

The budget proposal for 2023 requests $10.6 billion to bolster the United States' role in addressing global health security challenges and $11 billion for international climate finance.

Moreover, Biden has increased NASA's budget for space exploration by more than $1 billion to $7.5 billion in his fiscal year 2023 budget proposal.

"The budget provides $7.5 billion, $1.1 billion above the 2021 enacted level, for Artemis lunar exploration," the proposal said.

Artemis would return US astronauts to the Moon as early as 2025 for the first time since 1972, land the first woman and person of color on the Moon and deepen scientific understanding of the Moon, the budget proposal said. The program would also test technologies that would allow humans to safely and sustainably explore Mars. Later lunar landing missions would also include astronauts from international partners, the president's proposal said.=

In addition, Biden requested $26 billion in discretionary funding for NASA in his fiscal year 2023 budget proposal.

