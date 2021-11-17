UrduPoint.com

Biden Urges Crackdown On Oil, Gas Firms Behind "Illegal" High US Fuel Prices

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 11:57 PM

Biden Urges Crackdown on Oil, Gas Firms Behind "Illegal" High US Fuel Prices

President Joe Biden has urged immediate action against oil and gas firms for what he branded as "anti-consumer behavior", telling the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to resolve the problem of gasoline prices remaining high at the pumps despite declining costs for producers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) President Joe Biden has urged immediate action against oil and gas firms for what he branded as "anti-consumer behavior", telling the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to resolve the problem of gasoline prices remaining high at the pumps despite declining costs for producers.

"I'm writing to call your attention to mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies," Biden wrote in his letter to Federal Trade Commissioner Lina Khan, a copy of which was circulated on Twitter. "The bottom line is this: gasoline prices at the pump remain high, even though oil and gas companies' costs are declining."

Biden said the FTC had the authority to investigate whether "illegal conduct" was costing US families more than what they should be paying at the pump. "I believe you should do so immediately."

The American Petroleum Institute, the oil industry's main lobbying group, struck back at Biden, calling his letter to the FTC a "distraction from the fundamental market shift that is taking place" in energy markets where supply was struggling to catch up with demand.

"Rather than launching investigations on markets that are regulated and closely monitored on a daily basis or pleading with OPEC to increase supply, we should be encouraging the safe and responsible development of American-made oil and natural gas," Frank Macchiarola, the institute's senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs, said in a statement.

Biden's call for a crackdown against possible collusion in oil prices came as the Energy Information Administration reported that the US government drew down 3.2 million barrels last week from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (STR).

The Biden administration had been mulling use of the so-called SPR for weeks now in a bid to cool pump prices of gasoline, which were also at their highest since 2014.

The Weekly Petroleum Supply-Demand data released on Wednesday showed that inventory levels of the crude reserve were at 606.1 million barrels at the end of November 12, versus 609.4 million on November 5.

It is not known if the lower SPR stockpile levels cited for last week were a direct result of the policy being considered by the White House to bring the market lower. SPR releases are done at times to relieve short supplies from events such as hurricanes.

Pump prices of gasoline in the United States have risen sharply over the past year and have hit record highs above $4.60 a gallon in California this week.

The price spike came as global crude inventories remained in tight supply after the OPEC+ producing alliance repeatedly rebuffed calls from the United States and other consuming countries for more oil to match demand ramping up amid economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Twitter White House Oil Alliance Price United States November Gas Market From Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed attends opening of 13th World Pro ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends opening of 13th World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championsh ..

13 minutes ago
 US Mulls COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots For Everyo ..

US Mulls COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots For Everyone at Least 18 Years Old - Hea ..

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week 2021 ..

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Week 2021 opens on Sunday under Mansour ..

28 minutes ago
 Lukashenko, Merkel Come to Understanding on Action ..

Lukashenko, Merkel Come to Understanding on Actions to Resolve Migrants Crisis - ..

15 minutes ago
 Guterres Deeply Concerned by Yemen's Houthis Detai ..

Guterres Deeply Concerned by Yemen's Houthis Detaining 2 UN Employees - Spokespe ..

15 minutes ago
 UK Agreement With Ukraine Proves Increase of UK Ac ..

UK Agreement With Ukraine Proves Increase of UK Activity Near Russian Borders - ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.