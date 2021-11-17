Biden Urges 'Immediate' Action Against Anti-Consumer Behavior by Oil, Gas Firms - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden has urged immediate action against oil and gas companies for what he branded as "anti-consumer behavior," telling the Federal Trade Commission to resolve the problem of gasoline prices remaining high at the pumps despite declining costs for producers.

"I'm writing to call your attention to mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies," Biden wrote in his letter to Federal Trade Commissioner Lina Khan. "The bottom line is this: gasoline prices at the pump remain high, even though oil and gas companies' costs are declining."

He added that the FTC had the authority to investigate whether "illegal conduct" was costing American families more than what they should be paying at the pump. "I believe you should do so immediately."