Biden Vows To Strike Back At Price Gouging In Energy Sector - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:21 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to strike back against what he described as "price gouging" in the energy sector after a key reading for inflation showed the highest growth in three decades, driven largely by fuel prices that have more than doubled from the lows of the COVID-19 crisis.

"I have directed my National Economic Council to pursue means to try to further reduce these costs, and have asked the Federal Trade Commission to strike back at any market manipulation or price gouging in this sector," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House. The Labor Department reported earlier in the day that US consumer prices rose 6.2% during the year to October, their fastest growth since 1990, due mostly to pump prices of fuel running at seven-year highs.

