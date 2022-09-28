UrduPoint.com

Biden Warns Against Using Hurricane As Excuse To Raise Gas Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 08:05 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned against using Hurricane Ian, which is approaching Florida, as an excuse to raise gas prices.

"Do not use this excuse to raise gasoline prices.

Prices of oil are staying relatively low, they keep going down, and the price should be going down as well. This small temporary short-term impact on oil production. No excuse for price increases at the pump," Biden said during an event at the White House.

