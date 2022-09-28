Biden Warns Against Using Hurricane as Excuse to Raise Gas Prices

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned against using Hurricane Ian, which is approaching Florida, as an excuse to raise gas prices

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned against using Hurricane Ian, which is approaching Florida, as an excuse to raise gas prices.

"Do not use this excuse to raise gasoline prices.

Prices of oil are staying relatively low, they keep going down, and the price should be going down as well. This small temporary short-term impact on oil production. No excuse for price increases at the pump," Biden said during an event at the White House.