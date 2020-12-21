UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Welcomes Congressional Agreement On $900Bln US Economic Stimulus Package

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:30 AM

Biden Welcomes Congressional Agreement on $900Bln US Economic Stimulus Package

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden has said he welcomes the $900 billion economic stimulus package agreed by US Congress leaders, adding that the deal will offer relief to workers and provide the necessary resources to defeat COVID-19.

"I applaud the bipartisan Congressional economic relief package that will deliver critical resources to fight COVID-19, including funding for vaccine distribution, and much needed temporary relief for workers, families, and small businesses," Biden said in a press release that was published on the president-elect's transition website.

Despite the deal, Biden pledged to step up efforts during his first 100 days in office to lead the country's economic recovery, adding that the work was "far from over.

"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell late on Sunday announced that a deal had been reached on a range of measures to support the US economy. The new package includes $300 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits, $600 stimulus checks for citizens, and a $284 billion boost to the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides loans to small businesses.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump back in March, offered payments of up to $1,200 per adult.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Trump Lead March Congress Sunday From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 December 2020

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Emir of Kuwa ..

10 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles with Emir of Kuwa ..

11 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman condoles with Emir of Kuwait on dea ..

11 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah condoles with Emir of Kuwait on d ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.