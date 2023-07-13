Biden Will Likely Refill US Oil Reserve if Reelected for Another Term - Energy Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) President Joe Biden will likely see to it that the US heavily-drawn Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is refilled although he might need another term of office to complete the task, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Wednesday.

"The bottom line is we are going to replenish," Granholm told CNN. "The first term's over in a year and a half. So, I'm not sure it'll be fully replenished. But certainly, the plan is this term and the next term to be able to do that."

The Biden administration has leaned heavily on the SPR since late 2021 to offset tight crude supplies that had raised fuel costs for Americans. As of last month, the SPR's crude balance was at its lowest since November 1983 after the release of about 200 million barrels or more over the past 18 months.

The administration's use of the SPR has been a highly-charged matter for oil bulls and Biden's political opponents. Both sides accuse Biden of indiscriminately releasing hundreds of millions of barrels from the stockpile to subdue crude prices and shore up his political standing with US voters when the reserve is meant for emergency use, in times of critically short oil supply.

Biden has said he was only acting to reduce record high pump prices of fuel, which stood at above $5 per gallon last June and have fallen since to around $3.50. The administration also blames last year's high crude oil prices for US inflation getting to four-decade highs of above 9% in June 2020.

In the past couple of months, however, the administration has moved to refill the SPR after canceling mandate sales for 2024.

Last week, the Energy Department announced buying plans for about six million barrels, on top of a previously-stated 12 million, and invited US energy companies to offer their selling prices.

The administration had previously stated that it intended to purchase oil for the SPR at around $70 per barrel. At Friday's market settlement, benchmark US crude was priced at just under $76 per barrel.