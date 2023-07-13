Open Menu

Biden Will Likely Refill US Oil Reserve If Reelected For Another Term - Energy Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Biden Will Likely Refill US Oil Reserve if Reelected for Another Term - Energy Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) President Joe Biden will likely see to it that the US heavily-drawn Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is refilled although he might need another term of office to complete the task, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Wednesday.

"The bottom line is we are going to replenish," Granholm told CNN. "The first term's over in a year and a half. So, I'm not sure it'll be fully replenished. But certainly, the plan is this term and the next term to be able to do that."

The Biden administration has leaned heavily on the SPR since late 2021 to offset tight crude supplies that had raised fuel costs for Americans. As of last month, the SPR's crude balance was at its lowest since November 1983 after the release of about 200 million barrels or more over the past 18 months.

The administration's use of the SPR has been a highly-charged matter for oil bulls and Biden's political opponents. Both sides accuse Biden of indiscriminately releasing hundreds of millions of barrels from the stockpile to subdue crude prices and shore up his political standing with US voters when the reserve is meant for emergency use, in times of critically short oil supply.

Biden has said he was only acting to reduce record high pump prices of fuel, which stood at above $5 per gallon last June and have fallen since to around $3.50. The administration also blames last year's high crude oil prices for US inflation getting to four-decade highs of above 9% in June 2020.

In the past couple of months, however, the administration has moved to refill the SPR after canceling mandate sales for 2024.

Last week, the Energy Department announced buying plans for about six million barrels, on top of a previously-stated 12 million, and invited US energy companies to offer their selling prices.

The administration had previously stated that it intended to purchase oil for the SPR at around $70 per barrel. At Friday's market settlement, benchmark US crude was priced at just under $76 per barrel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil June November 2020 Market From Top Million

Recent Stories

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

11 minutes ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

2 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

2 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

2 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

2 hours ago
Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

2 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

2 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

2 hours ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

2 hours ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business