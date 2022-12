Biden Will Not Consider Using Russian Oil to Refill US Petroleum Reserve - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) President Joe Biden will not consider using Russian oil to refill the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

"No, because it's been banned," Jean-Pierre said on Monday when asked if Biden would consider using Russian oil to refill the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.