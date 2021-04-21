UrduPoint.com
Biden Will Pledge To Halve US Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2030

Muhammad Irfan 44 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) President Joe Biden will promise to cut US greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 in an announcement anticipated at a virtual climate conference planned for this Thursday, according to the Washington Post.

Such an announcement, if true, would more than double the reductions originally stipulated by the agreement. The White House has stated that climate change is a priority of the current administration.

"The Biden-Harris administration will do more than any in history to meet our climate crisis. This is already an all-hands-on-deck effort across our government and across our nation.

Our future depends on the choices we make today," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a speech on Monday.

The US committed to the Paris Climate Agreement under the Obama administration, but then withdrew under Trump. From his first day in office, Biden has promised to get the country back into the global accords.

Biden will host a virtual conference on climate change on Thursday, coinciding with the environmental holiday Earth Day. He is expected to further elaborate the administration's environmental policy at that time.

