Biden Willing To Negotiate Over Budget, But Not Debt Ceiling - White House

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 11:41 PM

US President Joe Biden will not negotiate on the debt ceiling with the Republicans but is willing to have a separate talk about the budget and appropriations, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) US President Joe Biden will not negotiate on the debt ceiling with the Republicans but is willing to have a separate talk about the budget and appropriations, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"He's (Biden) willing to have a separate conversation about their spending, what they want to do with the budget, how they see appropriations process moving forward," Jean-Pierre said during a press conference.

The spokesperson stated that it is time for the MAGA Republicans to act and prevent the US from a possible default on its debt, considering the potential repercussions on the country's population, and that Biden would not negotiate on the debt ceiling.

In addition, Jean-Pierre said it is the "constitutional" obligation of Congress to act on the debt ceiling, and not hold the credit of the US "hostage."

Moreover, the debt ceiling was increased three times under the Trump administration, Jean-Pierre said, adding the process shouldn't be any different this time.

After spending the past week analyzing the Republican proposal on raising the debt ceiling, Biden decided to convene a meeting with congressional party leaders on May 9, Jean-Pierre added.

The Biden administration wants the Congress to raise the debt ceiling without attaching other economic policy proposals. However, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said a "no-strings-attached" debt limit increase will not pass the lower chamber.

Last week, House Republicans passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act, which would raise the United States' debt ceiling and reduce the deficit by cutting government spending. The bill would also recover unspent COVID-19 relief funds.

The US government will likely begin defaulting on its debt by June 1 if the congressional limit on the country's debt servicing is not raised by then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter to McCarthy.

