Biden's 2024 Defense Dept Budget Funds Procurement Of 24 Hypersonic Missiles - Pentagon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 09:00 PM
US President Joe Biden's Defense Department budget for 2024 includes $11 billion for highly lethal precision weapons investments, including the procurement of 24 hypersonic missiles, the Pentagon said in a release on Monday
"(Investments include) procurement of 24 hypersonic missiles," the release said.
This section of the budget also provides for the continued development, testing, and procurement of other long-range fires and extensive hypersonic prototyping efforts, according to the release.