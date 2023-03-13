(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Joe Biden's Defense Department budget for 2024 includes $11 billion for highly lethal precision weapons investments, including the procurement of 24 hypersonic missiles, the Pentagon said in a release on Monday

"(Investments include) procurement of 24 hypersonic missiles," the release said.

This section of the budget also provides for the continued development, testing, and procurement of other long-range fires and extensive hypersonic prototyping efforts, according to the release.