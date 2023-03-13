UrduPoint.com

Biden's 2024 Defense Dept Budget Funds Procurement Of 24 Hypersonic Missiles - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Biden's 2024 Defense Dept Budget Funds Procurement of 24 Hypersonic Missiles - Pentagon

US President Joe Biden's Defense Department budget for 2024 includes $11 billion for highly lethal precision weapons investments, including the procurement of 24 hypersonic missiles, the Pentagon said in a release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden's Defense Department budget for 2024 includes $11 billion for highly lethal precision weapons investments, including the procurement of 24 hypersonic missiles, the Pentagon said in a release on Monday.

"(Investments include) procurement of 24 hypersonic missiles," the release said.

This section of the budget also provides for the continued development, testing, and procurement of other long-range fires and extensive hypersonic prototyping efforts, according to the release.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Pentagon Billion

Recent Stories

LHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant in ECP co ..

LHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant in ECP contempt case

8 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

8 minutes ago
 German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister to Meet ..

German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister to Meet in Berlin on March 16

8 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says 2024 Budget Will Use Multi-Year Proc ..

Pentagon Says 2024 Budget Will Use Multi-Year Procurement to Produce Variety of ..

8 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till ..

Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till March 31

10 minutes ago
 DC checks implementation on micro plan of anti pol ..

DC checks implementation on micro plan of anti polio campaign

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.