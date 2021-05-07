(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday pushed for the passing of President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan after data showed a sharp slowdown in the country's employment growth in April.

"The disappointing April jobs report highlights the urgent need to pass President Biden's American Jobs and Families Plan," Pelosi said in a statement via Twitter. "We need to take bold action to 'Build Back Better' from this crisis by investing in our nation, our workers and our families."

The US unemployment rate rose to 6.1 percent in April as the country added a sharply lower-than-forecast 266,000 jobs in a pandemic-suppressed market, the Labor Department announced on Friday.

Economists polled by US media had expected as many as 1 million new jobs for April, making what the Labor Department reported disappointing for many.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. More than 8 million of those jobs have not returned, officials say.

Biden's Jobs Plan largely involves rebuilding the country's infrastructure, including bridges and roads, that the administration says has been ignored for decades. The president's Democratic Party, which has a razor-thin majority in Congress, however, faces stiff opposition from rival Republicans who say much of the plan is wasteful spending that would unnecessarily add to the nation's budget deficit.