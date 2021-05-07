UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden's $2.3 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Needed As US Jobs Growth Slows - Pelosi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:39 PM

Biden's $2.3 Trillion Infrastructure Plan Needed as US Jobs Growth Slows - Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday pushed for the passing of President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan after data showed a sharp slowdown in the country's employment growth in April

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday pushed for the passing of President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan after data showed a sharp slowdown in the country's employment growth in April.

"The disappointing April jobs report highlights the urgent need to pass President Biden's American Jobs and Families Plan," Pelosi said in a statement via Twitter. "We need to take bold action to 'Build Back Better' from this crisis by investing in our nation, our workers and our families."

The US unemployment rate rose to 6.1 percent in April as the country added a sharply lower-than-forecast 266,000 jobs in a pandemic-suppressed market, the Labor Department announced on Friday.

Economists polled by US media had expected as many as 1 million new jobs for April, making what the Labor Department reported disappointing for many.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. More than 8 million of those jobs have not returned, officials say.

Biden's Jobs Plan largely involves rebuilding the country's infrastructure, including bridges and roads, that the administration says has been ignored for decades. The president's Democratic Party, which has a razor-thin majority in Congress, however, faces stiff opposition from rival Republicans who say much of the plan is wasteful spending that would unnecessarily add to the nation's budget deficit.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Budget Twitter Nancy United States March April Congress 2020 Market Media From Million Jobs Opposition Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.