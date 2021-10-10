UrduPoint.com

Biden's Administration 'Incentivising People To Go To China,' Trump Says

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:00 AM

Biden's Administration 'Incentivising People to Go to China,' Trump Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump says the current US administration's tax policy will only benefit China.

Speaking at his "Save America" rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday, Trump said that US President Joe Biden's plan will make the business tax rate one of the highest in the world and "actually substantially higher than a place called communist China."

Trump said that the Democrats' tax plan will give US businesses the tax advantages to locate jobs in China.

"We're incentivising people to go to China," Trump said, emphasizing that, in contrast to Biden, he "wants to build up America."

Trump warned that the Biden spending bill will "raise taxes on working families like never ever before."

Democrat lawmakers have proposed that the US corporate tax be increased from 21 percent to over 26 percent.

Meanwhile Trump dropped the top tax rate to 37 percent for individuals (from 39.6 percent) and reduced the corporate rate from 35 to 21 percent.

Trump criticized Biden for the Green New Deal on Saturday and said that the Democrats will "demolish the US energy industry" because of high taxes on oil and gas.

"Gas prices and inflation have already skyrocketed," Trump said, adding that inflation is at its highest in 24 years and will only go up.

The former president warned that countless oil and gas jobs will be lost in Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Iowa, North Dakota, and many other states because of Biden's plans and the planned energy tax on methane will lead to hikes in energy costs by hundreds of Dollars a year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business China Oil Trump Lead Des Moines Democrats Gas From Industry Top Jobs

Recent Stories

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s the ..

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s theatrical legacy

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Con ..

Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai in November

6 hours ago
 Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President ..

Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President Sikandar Hayat

6 hours ago
 Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food secur ..

Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food security with Pb CM

6 hours ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs effective anti ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs effective anti-dengue campaign

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikan ..

Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikandar Hayat

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.