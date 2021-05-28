(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Biden's fiscal year 2022 defense budget includes $5.1 billion for the US military's Pacific Deterrence Initiative (PDI) meant to increase the United States' readiness and capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region, the Defense Department said on Friday.

"The FY 2022 request funds $5.

1B for PDI to maintain a conventional military advantage necessary to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific region," the Defense Department said.

Investments in the PDI will be used to demonstrate US commitment to preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific, building forces that are ready to respond to aggression, and strengthening partnerships with allies in the region, teh Defense Department added.