Democratic lawmakers in the US Congress aligned to President Joe Biden released on Monday a $3.5 trillion budget framework meant to provide more funds for education, family care, housing and climate change as well as to create jobs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Democratic lawmakers in the US Congress aligned to President Joe Biden released on Monday a $3.5 trillion budget framework meant to provide more funds for education, family care, housing and climate change as well as to create jobs.

"By making education, health care, child care, and housing more affordable, we can give tens of millions of families a leg up," US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a letter to other lawmakers. "By making investments in infrastructure, we can create tens of thousands of good paying jobs. And by finally tackling climate change, we can spare our country and our planet the most devastating effects of global warming."

The plan does not yet have the support of the Republicans and could face resistance from those opposed to policies of the Biden administration when put to a vote in Congress.

Schumer appeared to acknowledge that possibility and said Democrats are "carefully coordinating our work on the budget with our House colleagues." He also said the target date for a resolution was September 15.

Democrats in the past have used a process called "reconciliation" to pass bills without the threat of a Republican filibuster. Republicans have routinely rejected plans for additional spending, accusing the White House and Democrats of wasteful and reckless management of the US economy.

While Democrats have been successful previously with the reconciliation process, the unanimous agreement required among them to pass any bill may be at risk now, with some moderates in the party signaling they may withhold their support.