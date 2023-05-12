UrduPoint.com

Biden's Meeting With Congressional Leaders Postponed Until Next Week - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2023 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden's meeting with congressional leaders to discuss the debt ceiling and looming default has been postponed until next week, The Washington Post reported on Thursday citing two people in the know.

Neither the White House nor the lawmakers have made any announcements about the postponement yet.

Biden was set to talk with congressional leaders on Friday to follow up on the earlier debt ceiling negotiations following his meeting with them earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Biden met with congressional leaders, including US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, to negotiate raising the debt ceiling. Last month, House Republicans passed legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending. However, Biden and Schumer rejected the measure.

