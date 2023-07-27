WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) President Joe Biden's nominee for the position Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said on Wednesday that the Russian economy will not collapse as a result of the imposed sanctions, but will become significantly smaller by the end of the decade.

"We also see real constraints on the Russian economy. It's a deep economy. It was one of the largest ten (economies) in the world at the start of this war (in Ukraine). So, they will be able to sustain themselves for quite a while. We don't see a collapse," O'Brien said during his confirmation hearing at the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

O'Brien, who currently serves as the head of the State Department's Sanctions Coordination Office, claims the Russian economy will shrink 20% by 2030 due to the imposed economic restrictive measures and the conflict in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund revised upward its forecast for the Russian economy in 2023 by 0.8 percentage points to 1.5% after data pointing to a stronger economic performance in the first half of the year.