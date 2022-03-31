UrduPoint.com

Biden's Oil Interventions Will Not Lower Prices, But Only Deplete US Reserves - Trump

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 08:45 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) US President Joe Biden's release of oil reserves will not lower prices but will deplete the nation's strategic stocks, his predecessor Donald Trump said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the White House said the US will release a record 1 million barrels of oil per day from its emergency reserve over the next six months to alleviate a supply crunch that has sent fuel prices to all-time highs.

"He's (Biden) going to take what we so carefully and magically built, and what will be a futile attempt to reduce oil and gasoline prices.

They will soon bring it down to empty again," Trump said in a statement.

The former president gave his own administration credit for building up American oil reserves to 100% full during the period of low prices.

"It's called the Strategic National Reserves, and it hasn't been full for many decades. In fact, it's been mostly empty. It's supposed to only be used for large-scale emergency or conflict," Trump argued.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks on his administration's actions to lower gas prices at the pump on Thursday.

