WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The new executive order issued by the Biden administration allows the United States to expand sovereign debt sanctions on Russia as appropriate, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.

"Under this new Executive Order, the US Department of the Treasury is issuing a directive prohibiting US financial institutions from conducting transactions in the Primary market for new ruble or non-ruble denominated bonds issued after June 14, 2021," Blinken said. "This Executive Order also provides authority for the US government to expand sovereign debt sanctions on Russia as appropriate."

Blinken said the United States has engaged with Russia to express its concerns over Moscow's alleged actions, such interfering in the 2020 US elections and the hack against SolarWinds and other private and government entities.

"We will act firmly in response to Russian actions that cause harm to us or our allies and partners," he said.

Blinken explaiend the new executive order will broaden the scope of the US sanctions authorities.

He noted that the State Department is expelling ten officials from Russia's diplomatic mission and the Treasury Department is sanctioning a group of individuals and for their alleged involvement in US election interference and SolarWinds intrusion.

"These sanctions will serve to reduce Russian resources available to carry out similar malign activities," Blinken said.

The Secretary of State reiterated Washington's accusations about Moscow's alleged involvement in the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"We remain concerned about Navalny's health and treatment in prison, and call for his unconditional release," he said.

Russia has repeatedly refuted all accusations of its engagement in US elections meddling, cyberattacks and the poisoning of Navalny.