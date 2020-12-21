UrduPoint.com
Biden's Presidency Could Affect US Oil Production - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Joe Biden's presidency may affect the level of oil production in the United States, his team makes statements opposite to that of Donald Trump, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak expects.

"We see that the new US administration is making statements that are in direct opposition to the policy that has been pursued over the past four years. The issues, as we hear, of the climate agenda will prevail more. This may affect, among other things, production in the United States," Novak said during session of the project "Russia and the World: the professional conversation.

"We must see what decisions will be made. But it is obvious that if we talk about the possibilities of cooperation, in order to neutralize negative factors that deeply affect the market ... if the fluctuations are small, then, probably, there is nothing wrong with that. If we have seen such as we have seen in this 2020, then, of course, such joint actions will benefit everyone. We hope that changes in the policy of the US administration will not affect those joint coordinating actions, which are primarily intended to play a positive role for the world. economy and for the energy market," the deputy prime minister said.

