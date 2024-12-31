Big Changes Await World During Trump 2.0: Experts
Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 06:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Experts at a seminar organized by the NUST Institute of Policy Studies (NIPS) on Tuesday agreed that the world is poised for significant changes if Donald Trump returns to the White House for a second term.
The seminar titled “The World during Trump 2.0: Implications for Global and Regional Peace, Security, and Stability” was held at the university’s main campus. Moderated by Dr Ashfaque Hasan Khan, DG NIPS, the seminar, featuring three keynote addresses, was attended by statesmen, former senior civil and military officials, veteran ambassadors, academics, think tank experts, scholars, researchers, and students.
Speaking on the occasion, veteran statesman and Chairperson Pakistan-China Institute,Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that the return of Donald Trump to the White House augured sharp shifts in global and regional dynamics, which could also likely change traditional institutional structures and reshape governance in the United States. He noted that India’s growing isolation across South Asia would create an unprecedentedly favourable moment that ought to be utilised by Pakistan for the greater regional interest.
Pakistan’s former ambassador to China,Masood Khalid highlighted that Trump’s cavalier penchant for unilateralism would lead to greater anti-globalisation and geoeconomic fragmentation.
He stressed that Pakistan must safeguard its vital interests unflinchingly, navigate the increasingly complex global geopolitical environment astutely, continue to deepen relations with China confidently, and promote relations with the US on the basis of the principle of bilateralism and mutual interest.
Ensuing was a detailed discussion on the issues of future course and pace of great-power competition, domestic challenges of great powers, imperatives of comprehensive national development, geopolitical future of South Asia, the future of peace and stability in the Middle East, expansion of BRICS, inclusive and exclusive multilateralism, and other pertinent strategic developments.
