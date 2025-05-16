Big Industry Grows By 1.79 % In March 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The output of the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) witnessed an increase of 1.79 per cent during the month of March 2025 compared to the same month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
On month-on- month basis, the LSMI's production in March 2025, however, decreased by 4.64 per cent when compared with that of February 2025.
Overall the LSMI output showed a decline of 1.47 per cent during July-March 2025 when compared with the same period of last year, according to the PBS data.
The provisional quantum induces of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for March 2025, with the base year 2015-16, have been developed based on the latest data supplied by the source agencies.
The main contributors towards overall growth of -1.47% are tobacco (0.17), textile (0.35) garments (1.14), petroleum products (0.30), pharmaceuticals (0.13), automobiles (0.68), other transport equipment (0.14), food (-0. 09), chemicals (-0.45) non metallic mineral products (- 0.68), cement (-0.37), iron & steel products (-0.51), electrical equipment (-0.47), machinery & equipment (-0.17,) and furniture (-1.94).
The production in July-March 2024-25 as compared to July-March 2023-24 has increased in tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, coke & petroleum products, automobiles and other transport equipment while it decreased in food, chemical products, non metallic mineral products, iron & steel products, electrical equipment, machinery $ equipment, and furniture.
