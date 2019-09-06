Big Oil Companies' $50Bln New Projects Fall Outside Paris Climate Deal Goals - Think Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Major energy companies, including Shell, BP, Total and Exxon Mobil, have authorized oil and gas projects worth $50 billion that are not compatible with the international Paris climate agreement, which seeks to counter climate change by keeping temperatures increase below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, UK-based think tank Carbon Tracker said in a report on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Major energy companies, including Shell, BP, Total and Exxon Mobil, have authorized oil and gas projects worth $50 billion that are not compatible with the international Paris climate agreement, which seeks to counter climate change by keeping temperatures increase below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, UK-based think tank Carbon Tracker said in a report on Friday.

"Last year, all of the major oil companies sanctioned projects that fall outside a 'well below 2 degrees' budget on cost grounds. These will not deliver adequate returns in a low-carbon world. Examples include Shell's $13bn LNG Canada project and BP, Total, ExxonMobil and Equinor's Zinia 2 project in Angola. We highlight $50bn of recently sanctioned projects across the oil and gas industry that fail the Paris alignment test by a margin," the key findings of the report read.

The report added that several projects pending approval later this year did not comply with the objectives set by the Paris deal, which also seeks to pursue efforts of further limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The document explained that capital expenditures on oil projects in 2019-2030 should be cut by 83 percent if the world sought to keep the temperatures rise below 1.5 degrees and by 60 percent if the target was 1.7-1.8 degrees Celsius.

"The oil and gas in projects that have already been sanctioned will take the world past 1.5�C, assuming carbon capture and storage remains sub-scale," the report emphasized.

The Paris climate deal entered into force in November 2016. It has been ratified by 185 countries.