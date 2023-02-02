UrduPoint.com

Big Tech Earnings Expected As Meta Share Price Skyrockets

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Big Tech earnings expected as Meta share price skyrockets

Tech giants Google, Apple and Amazon will report their latest results on Thursday as shares in Meta skyrocketed after the Facebook owner posted a smaller-than-expected slump in sales for 2022

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Tech giants Google, Apple and Amazon will report their latest results on Thursday as shares in Meta skyrocketed after the Facebook owner posted a smaller-than-expected slump in sales for 2022.

The results of the world's biggest tech companies follow several weeks of unprecedented layoff rounds in the usually unassailable sector amid pessimism about the economic outlook.

The souring mood followed a long spell of outsized growth during the peak Covid-19 period when consumers went online for work, shopping and entertainment.

Meta as expected on Wednesday said sales fell last year, the first time that occurred on an annual basis since the company went public in 2012.

The social media giant said sales dropped one percent to $116.6 billion, while it also announced that the number of daily users on Facebook hit two billion for the first time.

But CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg said he was upbeat about the future, pointing to the success of short videos and better delivery of ads after Apple made targeting users harder on the iPhone.

He also assured investors that Meta would take bolder decisions and run a much nimbler operation, hinting at more layoffs.

Shares in Meta jumped as much as 25 percent on Thursday, setting the bar high for the earnings announcements by the other tech giants after markets closed later in the day.

Following in Meta's wake, Google's parent company is expected to also announce a slump in ad sales, which would be only the second quarterly fall in since the search engine giant went public in 2004.

Google, which has long seen itself as an innovation leader, was caught off guard by the sudden rise of user-friendly AI apps such as ChatGPT, which is seen as a potential rival to Google's all-powerful search engine.

CEO Sundar Pichai last month announced a plan to lay off 12,000 people in order to reverse pandemic over-hiring and focus on new areas, especially artificial intelligence.

Apple is the only tech giant that has yet to announce major layoffs in recent weeks and investors will be taking a hard look at how its sales have been affected by China's zero-Covid policy that was only recently lifted.

China remains the key manufacturing hub for iPhones and the drastic restrictions adversely affected Apple's ability to export the iPhone 14 during the key holiday season.

Apple, the world's biggest company in terms of market value, will also be burdened by a drop in smartphone sales worldwide, its key driver for profits.

According to the International Data Corporation, worldwide smartphone shipments declined 18.3 percent year-on-year to 300.3 million units in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Amazon is also expected to report a hit to sales after the company announced a round of layoffs to correct for a hiring binge during the pandemic when business growth ramped up.

Last month, the company said it would let go more than 18,000 employees after the workforce swelled by 800,000 employees during the peak years of the pandemic period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Google Business China Social Media Facebook Company Driver Mark Zuckerberg Hub Apple Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold APC on Feb 7 ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold APC on Feb 7 to meet challenges, invites I ..

1 minute ago
 US House Speaker McCarthy Says Has No Scheduled Tr ..

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Has No Scheduled Trip to Visit Taiwan

1 minute ago
 UN Chief to Speak at General Assembly Session on U ..

UN Chief to Speak at General Assembly Session on Ukraine February 24 - Spokesper ..

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chair ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to review PKLI matte ..

1 minute ago
 Santander bank posts record profit as rates rise

Santander bank posts record profit as rates rise

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.