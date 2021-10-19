UrduPoint.com

Big Tech In 4-Day Winning Streak On Wall Street Sparked By Earnings Bets

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 02:40 AM

Big Tech in 4-Day Winning Streak on Wall Street Sparked By Earnings Bets

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Big Tech extended its winning streak on Wall Street for a four straight day on Monday, boosted by expectations that the sector will post upbeat third-quarter earnings.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose almost 1% on the day, bringing to almost 4% its gains over a four-day period. The rally came as consumer tech giant Apple unveiled a new line of accessory products on Monday while video streaming service Netflix and electric-car maker Tesla were set to report earnings later in the week.

The S&P 500 index, which groups the top 500 US stocks, also rose on the day. But the broad-based Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped as data showed US industrial production fell 1.3% in September, slowing for a second month in a row, due to a crunch in the supply of microchips that disrupted automobile output.

"It was a good day to be a mega-cap tech stock as microsoft rose to fresh record highs, Netflix rallied ahead of earnings and Apple's event on AirPods, MacBooks and new music plan were positively received," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said.

US stocks had their worst month in September since March 2020 as surging inflationary pressure from high prices of oil and other commodities combined with fears about the Federal Reserve's plans to roll back its stimulus for the economy. The price pressures and the Federal Reserve stimulus taper are still on but investors have absorbed them better since the start of October, handing stocks their biggest win last week since June.

In Monday's trade, Nasdaq, comprising Big Tech Names such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, closed at 15,022, up 125 points, or 0.85%. Last week, Nasdaq rose 2.2% for its biggest advance since the week to July 16.

The S&P 500 settled at 4,487, up 15 points, or 0.3%. The blue-chip indicator rose 1.8% last week, its most since the week ended June 18.

The Dow finished Monday's session at 35,259, down 36 points, or 0.1%. The index, comprising mostly industrial-based value stocks, rose 1.6% last week for its biggest gain since the week ended June 18.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Music Facebook Oil Price March June July September October Stocks 2020 Apple Post Event From Top Tesla Dow Jones Netflix

Recent Stories

Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 b ..

Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 billion

1 hour ago
 ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in ..

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for Health; Minister of Education

3 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more ..

Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more than 770,000 visits to date

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.