Big US Firms Taking Small Business Loans Must Repay or Face Criminal Liability- Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Big US firms or organizations that have taken government loans meant for small businesses as relief from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic must repay them or face criminal liability, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday.

"It's the borrowers who have criminal liability... and we're going to do a full audit of every loan over $2 million Dollars," Mnuchin told CNBC on Tuesday. "If they paid back the loans in two weeks so that we could reprocess that money, they would have no liability."

The US Congress approved last month a $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to help small businesses retain employees through the COVID-19 crisis. However, some of the relief funds were found later to have reached unintended recipients such as big restaurant chains Ruth's Chris Steak House, Shake Shack and Potbelly and other well-funded establishments.

The Trump administration has initiated a second tranche of the $310 billion under the PPP last week and vowed to be more diligent regarding the intended beneficiaries.

Mnuchin said the PPP was intended to protect some 30 million workers initially and up to 60 million eventually. Some 26 million American jobs were lost in the five weeks to April 18, according to the Labor Department.

The treasury secretary said it was unfortunate that a small number of companies have created a lot of publicity by taking the small business loans, including his favorite basketball club, the Los Angeles Lakers, which took a $4.6 million loan.

Mnuchin noted that the Lakers' move was outrageous, but noted that the club returned the money.

On Monday, the Small Business Administration said more than $2 billion allocated under the first round of the PPP paycheck was declined or returned and was being reprocessed.