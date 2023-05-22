BiH Agrees to Start Talks on Pipeline for Supplies From Russia - Republika Srpska Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina has agreed to start talks on the construction of a gas pipeline for supplies from Russia, Dusko Perovic, the head of the Representative Office of the Republika Srpska in Moscow, told Sputnik.

"The Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina gave the green light to start the negotiation process. That is, earlier, in 2012, they (the talks) were at the level of the Russia-Bosnia and Herzegovina intergovernmental commission, but now they are not.

We will negotiate with Serbia, since we will be connected to Serbia's pipeline transit system," Perovic said.

The head of the Representative Office of the Republika Srpska specified that a working group will be formed, which will include Perovic himself.

"We are technically prepared. We have been doing this for 10 years since the time when the issue of the South Stream was discussed, which was subsequently closed," Perovic told Sputnik.