The public debts of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) reached 12.2 billion KM (7.5 billion U.S. dollars) at the end of last year, up by three percent year-on-year, the state owned news agency FENA reported on Tuesday

SARAJEVO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The public debts of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) reached 12.2 billion KM (7.5 billion U.S. Dollars) at the end of last year, up by three percent year-on-year, the state owned news agency FENA reported on Tuesday.

Hazim Rancic, Deputy Minister of Finance and Treasury of BiH, reported on Tuesday to the state Parliament Assembly about the state of the country's public debts at the end of 2020.

Rancic said that 51.1 percent of the total public debts related to the Federation of BiH, while 47.9 percent referred to the Republika Srpska, the other BiH entity.

The rest related to the state level institutions and the Brcko District.BiH's foreign debts accounted for 71.2 percent of the total public debts, while the domestic debts accounted for 28.7 percent.

According to FENA, public debts took up for 35 percent of the national gross domestic product (GDP), showing the increase of the public debts to GDP ratio, as compared with 31.7 percent at the end of 2019.

BiH's public debts at the end of 2019 reached 11.2 billion KM (6.9 billion dollars), according to a report by the Ministry of Finance and Treasury last year.