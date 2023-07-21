Open Menu

Bilal Accuses PTI Chief For Creating 'cypher Drama' For Political Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani on Friday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for creating the 'cypher drama' for political gains as was now confirmed by his former principal secretary, Azam Khan.

Addressing a news conference here, he said Azam Khan recorded his statement that proved the reality of cypher in front of Pakistani people. He said, Imran Khan himself had asserted that "Cypher can now be manipulated for creating a narrative against the establishment and the opposition".

Highlighting some instances, Bilal said that it was a tradition of the PTI chief and his party to violate the Constitution for political gains adding that this trend has been going on for the past 10 years.

He referred to the 2013 sit-in protests, led by the PTI chief, as an example of how the party had violated the constitution in the past adding, the May 9 incidents also indicate how the constitution was trampled and violated.

"Imran Khan constantly damaged diplomatic relations and pushed the country to the verge of default", he added.

Kayani explained that a vote of no confidence motion was filed on March 08, and on April 10, the PTI chief was legally removed from his position following the vote of no confidence motion.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had chosen Shehbaz Sharif as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he added.

He expressed firm resolve that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would continue to take the country's journey towards economic stability and growth.

Highlighting the accomplishments during the PML-N's tenure, he mentioned the successful launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) between 2013 and 2018, the addition of 12,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid and the eradication of load shedding.

Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the country completed the first International Monetary Fund (IMF) program in the history, he asserted.

Despite of the economic challenges, his administration consistently made decisions that led the nation forward with effective management and governance.

