Open Menu

Bilal Bin Saqib Appointed As Chief Advisor On Pakistan Crypto Council

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Bilal Bin Saqib appointed as Chief Advisor on Pakistan Crypto Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Government has appointed Bilal Bin Saqib MBE as the Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister on the Pakistan Crypto Council to reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to embracing technological advancement while ensuring sound policy measures that support the national economy, digital transformation, and a secure, transparent financial system for all.

According to press release issued by finance ministry here Wednesday Bilal Bin Saqib, recognized by Forbes, is a Web3 investor, strategic advisor, and thought leader in the blockchain space.

Saqib was included by Forbes in their 30 under 30 list and has been acknowledged by King Charles III, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the Mayor of London for his efforts for the community.

He was also the recipient of the 1632nd Points of Light Award, awarded by the British Prime Minister to recognize change makers in the country. He received his MBE (Member of the British Empire) in 2023 for contributions to the National Health Service in the UK.

In this pivotal role as the Chief Advisor to the Finance Minister on the Pakistan Crypto Council, Mr. Saqib will lend his great knowledge and experience to Pakistan’s efforts to integrate cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies into its financial ecosystem while ensuring the development of a robust regulatory framework for digital assets in alignment with global best practices.

Additionally, he will advise the Finance Ministry on exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance government efficiency, optimize decision-making processes, and drive innovation in public sector operations.

Saqib’s appointment marks a significant step forward in Pakistan’s commitment to embracing the transformative potential of digital currencies, ensuring financial security, mitigating risks, and effectively assessing the impact of cryptocurrencies on Pakistan’s economy.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the appointment of Bilal Bin Saqib and the crucial role his vast expertise and innovative vision was likely to play in guiding Pakistan's position in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

“Mr. Saqib’s appointment underscores our commitment to embracing emerging technologies while ensuring a secure and transparent financial system. We are confident that his leadership will guide the development of a sound and effective regulatory framework, fostering innovation and sustainable growth in Pakistan’s crypto sector,” he said in a statement.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Saqib stated, "Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology hold immense potential for Pakistan, particularly for the youth, who are the driving force behind our nation’s digital future. With the right strategies and regulatory framework, we can empower our country's youth, foster economic growth, and establish Pakistan as a leader in the space.”

His appointment is a critical achievement in Pakistan’s efforts to become a regional leader in the cryptocurrency space and ensure that the country is prepared to handle the regulatory, economic, and security challenges posed by this emerging sector, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decid ..

BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decide on team’s visit to Pakista ..

1 hour ago
 Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with c ..

Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with cricketer Mohammad Siraj

1 hour ago
 Blast in Balochistan Khuzdar district kills four

Blast in Balochistan Khuzdar district kills four

2 hours ago
 Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to com ..

Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to combat climate risks

2 hours ago
 Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 ..

Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed ..

Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold

3 hours ago
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

5 hours ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

5 hours ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

5 hours ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business