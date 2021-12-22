UrduPoint.com

Bilateral Trade Between Pakistan-China To Cross 25 Billion Dollars Value: Moin-ul-Haq

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 11:30 AM

Bilateral trade between Pakistan-China to cross 25 billion dollars value: Moin-ul-Haq

The Pakistan ambassador to China says that Pakistan’s exports to China are expected to cross 3.54 billion dollars, which is unprecedented.

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2021) Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haq said on Wednesday that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and China is expected to cross 25 billion Dollars value during the current fiscal year despite COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the CPEC’s Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference in Lahore via video link, Moin-ul-Ha said that Pakistan’s exports to China are expected to cross 3.54 billion dollars, which is unprecedented.

The Ambassador said Pakistan and China have been focusing more and more on economic and commercial cooperation in recent years.

His statement after Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the officers of the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad and advised them to focus on geo-economics to woo foreign investment for the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the strong belief that Pakistan has a great future.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has a huge talented population of 220 million people, along with 9 million overseas Pakistanis, who are capable of achieving anything as they have excel in every field.

Referring to the situation in Afghanistan, Imran Khan called for immediate measures to avert humanitarian crisis there.

He said Pakistan's image has significantly improved at the international level in last three years and now the OIC and the international community acknowledge its narrative.

The Prime Minister said irrespective of liking and disliking of Taliban, the world should focus on the difficulties being faced by 40 million people of Afghanistan.

Business

