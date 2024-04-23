Open Menu

Bill Drafted To Regulate Veterinary Sciences And Animal Welfare: Tanveer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister of Industries and Production and National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain Tuesday said the government was committed to increase export of livestock from Pakistan since this sector contributes around 62% of the agricultural GDP of the country.

Addressing a meeting, he said livestock sector was very important in the agriculture economy of Pakistan as around eight million families were connected to this sector.

He said there was a lot of potential to earn foreign exchange from the livestock sector.

He said Pakistan was the fourth largest milk producing country and all necessary steps would be taken to meet the requirements of meat and milk across the country.

Rana Tanveer said the current government's mission is the development of the agricultural sector and also determined to increase the export of livestock.

He said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, a bill has been drafted to regulate veterinary sciences and animal welfare. The bill will soon be sent to the cabinet for approval.

He said practical measures are being taken to protect livestock from diseases.

“Strengthening the surveillance system to protect animals from diseases is need of the time,” he said adding  that concrete measures are being taken to create real-time data of animal diseases in the country.

He said a track and trace system for the animals is also being devised which will help control movement of animals.

Earlier, Commissioner Livestock Dr Akram gave a briefing to the federal minister about the challenges faced by livestock as well as functioning of the department.

Federal Secretary Food Security Capt (r) Muhammad Asif was also present in the briefing.

